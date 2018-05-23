USNA’s 2018 Color Parade scheduled for Thursday

The academy’s annual Color Parade honors the fall and spring color companies and will be held on Worden Field, Thursday, May 24, at 11 a.m. The parade is free and open to the public.

The Color Parade is the oldest parade at the U.S. Naval Academy, a tradition which began in 1867. Midshipmen anticipate this parade as their last full dress parade while at the academy. The highlight of the Color Parade is the formal presentation of the color company pennant to the company that has excelled in academics, athletics and professional accomplishments.

The midshipmen of 26th Company have earned the honor of being designated as the spring color company. The midshipmen of the 28th Company earned the honor of being designated the fall color company.

Midshipman 1st Class Ryan Limjoco of Vista, Calif., is the 26th company commander. He will be commissioned as a Marine Corps second lieutenant and will train as a Marine Corps pilot. Limjoco will receive the Stewart Wight Hannah Memorial Trophy. The silver bowl will be displayed in Bancroft Hall throughout the year and is inscribed with the spring semester color company number and the name of the new color company commander.

A color honoree is selected by the winning spring semester company commander. Limjoco has selected his mother, Jacqueline Limjoco, also of Vista, Calif., as the 2018 color honoree. The color honoree assists in the presentation of the color company pennant.

Midshipman 1st Class Chase Stewart of the 28th Company, from Dublin, Ohio served as the fall semester color company commander. At graduation, he’ll be commissioned as a Navy ensign and will train as a Navy pilot. Stewart will receive the Forrestal Award, an engraved silver tray presented in honor of the nation’s first Secretary of Defense, James V. Forrestal, donated by the late Charles P. McCormick.

Commander of Naval Sea Systems Command Vice Adm. Thomas J. Moore, U.S. Navy; Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Walter E. “Ted” Carter, Jr., U.S. Navy; and Commandant of Midshipmen Capt. Robert B. Chadwick, U.S. Navy, will review the parade.

