USNA Graduation 2018 (Photos)

On May 25 the United States Naval Academy graduated 1042 midshipmen under a brilliant sunny sky in Annapolis.

784 were commissioned as Navy Ensigns and 237 as Marine Corps 2nd Lieutenants, and 1 as officers in the US Air Force. There were 11 foreign national students graduating from Cambodia, Cameroon, Georgia, Korea, Mexico, Montenegro, Nigeria, Senegal, Taiwan and the Unites Arab Emirates.

President Trump addressed the crowd; and of course–celebrations followed!

Congratulations to the USNA Class of 2018. Fair winds and following seas!

All images ©2018 Glenn A. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

