United Way of Central Maryland re-establishes ECStrong Fund

United Way of Central Maryland has reestablished the ECStrong Fund originally launched in 2016 in order to once again provide humanitarian relief to those affected by Sunday’s flooding in Howard County and surrounding areas.

Mirroring the effort to raise funds following the 2016 flooding in the area, 100 percent of all donations received through the ECStrong fund will go directly to providing relief as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“For the second time in two years, Ellicott City and surrounding areas have been devastated by flash flooding,” said Franklyn Baker, president and CEO, United Way of Central Maryland. “We are saddened that our neighbors must once again endure such devastation, but we know that this community is strong. They will recover and rebuild. And United Way is here to help. Together, we can help communities and residents impacted recover from this tragedy.”

All residents are encouraged to call 2-1-1 to reach the 2-1-1 Maryland United Way Helpline should they need immediate access to shelter, food and other basic necessities.

To assist those affected by this disaster, text the keyword “ECStrong” to 71777 or visitwww.uwcm.org/ECStrong.

Together, we can help Ellicott City and the surrounding areas stand strong and recover.

