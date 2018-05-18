Truxtun Park Pool opening this weekend with expanded summer hours

Annapolis Recreation and Parks announces that the Truxtun Park Pool will open for the summer season on Saturday, May 19 during Kids to Parks Day. The pool will be open weekends starting May 19 through June 10, then open daily through Labor Day and will continue weekends-only September 8-30.

Pool Hours of Operation:

Weekends and Holidays: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Tuesdays, Thursdays: 12:30 to 5 p.m.

Lap Swimming, Monday through Friday: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Truxtun Park Pool will host swim meets on June 16, June 23, June 30 and July 14. The pool will be open 1 to 6 p.m. on those four dates.

Daily pool rates and season pass information can be found at www.annapolis.gov/truxtunparkpool. Commercially-made bathing suits are required. Swim diapers, plus eco-suits, are required for non-toilet trained children.

Swim lessons are offered to all starting at six months of age. Lessons are provided to beginner, intermediate and advanced swimmers. For a complete list of swim lessons, dates and times, go to pages 10-11 of the Summer Program Guide listed at www.annapolis.gov/programguide.

The pool is located at 251 Pump House Road in Annapolis. For more information, please contact LaKeisha Simmons at 410.263.7958 or [email protected].

