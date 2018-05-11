Tribe, Annapolis’ first indoor cycling center, to open in late June

Tribe Indoor Cycling, a new boutique cycling studio dedicated to inspiring and encouraging individuals to come together to transform their mind and body, today announces the studio will open its doors in June 2018. Located at 890 Bestgate Road, the concept fills a growing demand for a boutique indoor cycling experience in Annapolis, offering residents access to an energetic, supportive fitness community focused on health and well-being.

After months of searching for a visible, accessible location in the Annapolis retail market, the space at 890 Bestgate Rd (former home of Baltimore Coffee and Tea) seemed just perfect. The accessibility from General’s Highway and Route 50, coupled with being directly across from Westfield Annapolis made the property the perfect move.

“I’m thrilled to open Tribe Indoor Cycling. I’ve had a longtime passion for fitness and motivating others to reach their fullest potential—this, with an ongoing interest expressed by the community for a unique indoor cycle experience in Annapolis, inspired me to launch this business,” said Jen Selby, owner of Tribe Indoor Cycling. “I’m excited to open our doors and invite the community to experience the incredible things that happen when we come together to achieve our fitness goals and maintain a healthy, active lifestyle in a fun and energized atmosphere!”

Cycling enthusiasts and novices alike can look forward to four different class experiences available at Tribe Indoor Cycling including:

Classic: a 45-minute daily “Tribe Ride”

Sprint: a 30-minute sprint class option held Monday-Friday at 12:00 p.m.

Themed: Live DJ and Sunday Brunch; check the schedule for these special events

Charity rides: will be scheduled with 100% of proceeds going to a special cause

Demonstrating the studio’s commitment to giving back to the community it serves, Tribe is proud to support charitable causes by raising awareness and money for local causes, as well as hosting charity rides where 100% of proceeds will be donated to a special cause. The first charity ride will be held in June shortly after the grand opening and will support Maryland Association for Parkinson Support (M.A.P.S.), a cause that is especially meaningful to Selby. Tribe also offers team building events and celebrations for groups such as schools, corporate events, sports teams, birthdays and bachelorette/bridal party outings.

Tribe Indoor Cycling is a newly renovated facility with a 40 Bike Theater, state of the art sound and lighting, private bathrooms, showers with spa amenities and lockers. Tribe clients can experience easy sign up and class registration through ZingFit. The studio is located at 890 C Bestgate Rd, Annapolis, MD and can be found online at www.tribecycle.com.

