Transformation complete. Hilton Garden Inn opens for guests

Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton’s award-winning, global upscale brand of hotels, has announced the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis Downtown. Managed by OTO Development, a Johnson Management company, the property offers 121 rooms to travelers seeking generous accommodations in a relaxed atmosphere.

Located at 174 West Street, Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis Downtown is ideally located in the capital city’s arts district, within walking distance of the Maryland State House, government offices, shopping and dining, and less than a mile from the Naval Academy and Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

“The staff and I look forward to brightening the stay of guests traveling to the area for fun or business,” said General Manager Brad Brown. “Our focus is to provide guests with the intuitive, heartfelt service they expect from the Hilton Garden Inn brand.”

Guests can dine on-property at Kitchen on West St., which brings Annapolis flair to everyone’s favorite fare. The Kitchen offers indoor and outdoor seating for breakfast and casual dinner along with a specialty bar menu* of beer, wine and crafted cocktails with a martini focus. The Pavilion Pantry®/Garden Market is open 24/7, providing a complete selection of salty snacks, sweet treats, cold beverages, and microwaveable packaged items.

The hotel also features 1,665 square feet of flexible meeting space, complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the property, and a 24/7 fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.

There are 121 guestrooms at Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis Downtown, including two executive suites with outdoor terraces and eight balcony rooms. All of these spacious, airy rooms boast the brand’s signature bedding with fresh, white duvets and crisp linens; a clutter-free work desk and ergonomic desk chair; and an in-room “hospitality center” with a mini fridge, microwave and Keurig coffee maker.

Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis Downtown is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or to make purchases at Amazon.com with Amazon Shop with Points.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis Downtown at www.AnnapolisDowntown.HGI.com or call +1.410.990.1100.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB