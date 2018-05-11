Tickets now on sale for Dave Koz at Maryland Hall

Rams Head Promotions announces Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns Tour at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts on Friday, August 24, 2018. Tickets on sale Friday, May 11th @ 12pm.

In a career that spans more than three decades, saxophonist Dave Koz has racked up an astoundingly impressive array of honors and achievements: nine GRAMMY® nominations, nine No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, numerous world tours, playing for multiple presidents, a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and more. A platinum-selling artist, Koz is also known as a humanitarian, entrepreneur, radio host, instrumental music advocate and restaurateur.

Koz has assembled a powerhouse line up of brass instrumentation for the Summer Horns Tour 2018 with special guests Gerald Albright, Rick Braun, Richard Elliot, Adam Hawley & Aubrey Logan.

Gerald Albright is known for his acclaimed solo recordings and performances with Anita Baker, Whitney Houston and The Temptations;Rick Braun is a chart-topping trumpeter who has collaborated across genres with Rod Stewart, Sade and REO Speedwagon; Richard Elliot is a former member of Tower of Power who has since forged a successful solo career; Guitarist Adam Hawley has been named both Smooth Jazz News’ and JazzTrax’ Debut Artist of the Year; And Koz is excited to introduce Aubrey Logan, known for jammin’ on her trombone and sailing through a song with her multi-octave vocal instrument.

Playing new songs from the forthcoming Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns release as well as songs from their individual catalogues, this live show is sure to be one of the hottest shows this Summer.

