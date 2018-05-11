“Herrmann
Bob O Shea For Delegate
“2018

Tickets now on sale for Dave Koz at Maryland Hall

| May 11, 2018
Rams Head

Rams Head Promotions announces Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns Tour at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts on Friday, August 24, 2018. Tickets on sale Friday, May 11th @ 12pm.

 

In a career that spans more than three decades, saxophonist Dave Koz has racked up an astoundingly impressive array of honors and achievements: nine GRAMMY® nominations, nine No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, numerous world tours, playing for multiple presidents, a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and more. A platinum-selling artist, Koz is also known as a humanitarian, entrepreneur, radio host, instrumental music advocate and restaurateur.

Koz has assembled a powerhouse line up of brass instrumentation for the Summer Horns Tour 2018 with special guests Gerald Albright, Rick Braun, Richard Elliot, Adam Hawley & Aubrey Logan.

Gerald Albright is known for his acclaimed solo recordings and performances with Anita Baker, Whitney Houston and The Temptations;Rick Braun is a chart-topping trumpeter who has collaborated across genres with Rod Stewart, Sade and REO Speedwagon; Richard Elliot is a former member of Tower of Power who has since forged a successful solo career; Guitarist Adam Hawley has been named both Smooth Jazz News’ and JazzTrax’ Debut Artist of the Year; And Koz is excited to introduce Aubrey Logan, known for jammin’ on her trombone and sailing through a song with her multi-octave vocal instrument.

Playing new songs from the forthcoming Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns release as well as songs from their individual catalogues, this live show is sure to be one of the hottest shows this Summer.

FOR TICKETS:

 

Severn Bank

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark