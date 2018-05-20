The Golf Club at South River celebrates 10 years of family, leisure, and sport

he Golf Club at South River (GCSR) was founded by The Brick Companies in 2008 with the focus of family, friendship and sport. The club’s vision was to build a private haven around the already incredible South River Links. The move from public to private was the result of the combined vision of The Brick Companies’ and the enthusiastic support of 61 founding members.

In celebration of the successful forethought, The Golf Club at South River celebrated its tenth anniversary with their Annual Founders Day on Sunday, May 6th. The year-long celebration kicked off with a golf tournament and the gathering of founding members to celebrate their initial commitment to establish the steps needed for the privatization of the club.

“The expansion of the club over the last decade has been tremendous,” said GCSR General Manager John Berish, “The Brick Companies has been steadfast to the commitment of constant improvement and membership has thrived as a result.”

What began with 61 founding members has blossomed into 340 golf members, 80 social members, and 70 practice facility members. Golf Membership at Golf Club of South River offers 18 holes of golf at a premiere Maryland course and reciprocal play at Queenstown Harbor in a unique, contemporary environment. Social Members enjoy the benefits of the casual elegance surrounding the indoor/outdoor dining and event space, and a diverse social calendar. Fitness Members enjoy health and fitness benefits, including 24-hour fitness center with certified instructors to support their wellness goals.

For more information, please contact GCSR Membership Director, Beth Prensky 410-98-5865 x2307 or [email protected]

Eye On Annapolis recently did a series of podcasts exploring all aspects of the Golf Club at South River. You can listen to them here:

Episode 1: Introduction to the club with the GM and Membership Director

Episode 2: A conversation with the CEO of The Brick Companies

Episode 3: A conversation with the Director of Golf

Episode 4: Conversations with the members

Episode 5: A conversation with a Founding Member (#4)

Episode 6: A conversation with the Executive Chef and the Director of Fitness and a special invitation

