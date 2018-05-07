“Herrmann
The Chop House at Annapolis Towne Centre closes

The Chop House in the Annapolis Towne Centre has closed it’s doors for good.  While they have not made an official announcement, in a response on Facebook they said:

Yes, we are closed and will not be returning or reopening anywhere. We do have one of our Italian concept restaurants called Palio opening at Foundry Row in Owings Mills in June. We hope to see you there in the near future!

Several people inquired about unused gift cards without any reply.  The doors are locked and it appeared that much of the furniture had been removed over the weekend.

