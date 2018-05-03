The Baltimore Ravens look to the 2018 season

In Baltimore, without a doubt, the Ravens are the pride of Maryland. Yet, as with any football team, it is a love-hate relationship with the fans. When they are winning, they are loved. When they are losing…well, not so much.

But for a relatively new team—remember the Ravens were once the Cleveland Browns and only moved to Baltimore in 1996—the team has met with much success; not unlike Manchester United in the Premiere League of the “other” football.

The Ravens have made it into the NFL playoffs 10 times since 2000 with two Super Bowl wins and 15 AFC Championship game appearances; plus four AFC North championships.

And in keeping with “Super Bowl” facts, the Ravens are the only team who has won all of their Super Bowl appearances (as they say in baseball, they are batting 1.000) and they are also undefeated in Thanksgiving Day play!

With the announcement of the 2018 schedule, the Ravens will take on the rival Pittsburgh Steelers twice this season. Once on September 30th at Heinz Field and again at home at M&T Bank Stadium on November 4th.

The last three years have been a disappointment with the fans that are always decked out in their black and purple. The club has failed to make the playoffs in 2015, 2016, or 2017 with Joe Flacco at the helm. For 2018, the club has changed things up a bit and it remains to be seen if Flacco will be the every-day starter.

2018 looks to be the year that the Ravens and their fans hope to break what some have called a curse and get rid of this negative voodoo.

August, and the pre-season games will be here before you know it and pre-season action will have the Ravens facing the Bears at home on August 2nd, the Rams at home on August 9th; and two away games against Indianapolis on August 20th and the Dolphins on the 25th; before they wrap up the pre-season against the Redskins at home on the 30th of August.

We will revisit this in late August and see where we stand. But, while fans can be disappointed from time to time, the purple and black runs deep and you can be sure that the stands will be full of rabid Ravens fans come August!

