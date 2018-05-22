The 2018 Blue Angels over the Severn River (PHOTOS)

Earlier today, Glenn Miller for Eye On Annapolis was stationed to capture the Blue Angels as they buzzed over the Severn River. Today was a spotting run to ascertain the nearby landmarks for pilots not familiar with the area and a “dress rehearsal” for the full flight demonstration. Regardless, it is no less thrilling to see them blaze across the sky and hear the roar of their engines!

The Blue Angels will return tomorrow for their formal flight demonstration at 2pm.

All images ©2018 Glenn A. Miller / Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

