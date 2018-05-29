Summer camps for toddlers and tykes at Maryland Hall

Not too long, not too short. Not too hot, not too sunny. Not too buggy, not too sticky. Maryland Hall’s seven-weeks of summer camps let toddlers and tykes explore the arts in the comfort of an air-conditioned building with professional instructors and small class sizes.

The arts have been proven to benefit children in many developmental ways, including: motor skills, language advancement, decision-making, visual learning, inventiveness, cultural awareness and improved academic performance.

Eileen Razzetti, director of Academy Ballet School of Annapolis, which operates at Maryland Hall, sees firsthand the positive impact of art and dance. “Children learn to focus and follow directions. They learn responsibility and teamwork. When a dancer enters a room, there is a presence – a self-confidence,” she said. “It’s equally as important for boys. Everybody should take dance. It’s like reading and writing,” Razzetti is a full-time member of the Royal Academy of Dance in London who trained in New York City at the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo Ballet School and performed with the Metropolitan Opera Company.

Holly Rosario, an art instructor at Maryland Hall, agrees that the arts build focus and self-confidence, and also perseverance in a child. “All of these qualities contribute to a student’s success and engagement. Spending the summer making art both in our studio and outdoors can lead not only to a big boost in each student’s skills, but also to a lifetime of art appreciation,” said Rosario, a graduate of Maryland Institute College of Art with a Master of Arts in Teaching.

“Our instructors set us apart,” said Emily Garvin, VP of Programs at Maryland Hall. “Our classes and camps are taught by professionals who are living and breathing their passion.”

Here’s a snapshot of the weekly camp offerings for children 6 and under:

All course offerings for toddlers and tykes are drop-offs lasting one to three hours. Weekly session prices range between $60 for members | $85 for non-members to $210 for members | $235 for non-members. To view the full program of Maryland Hall summer offerings and to register click here.

