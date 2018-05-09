St. John’s College to graduate 100 this Sunday

More than 100 students are set to graduate from historic St. John’s College on Sunday, May 13.

The college’s 226th commencement ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. on the front lawn. Tutor Matthew Holtzman (A00), a faculty member since 2013, will deliver the keynote address.

The undergraduate Class of 2018 comprises 93 students from 24 states and Washington, D.C. Twelve of those students are Marylanders, including five from Anne Arundel County. Students also hail from South Korea, Nepal, China, France, Georgia, Israel and Venezuela.

President Panayiotis Kanelos and Dean Joe MacFarland will confer undergraduate degrees. The president and dean also will announce nearly two-dozen awards, including prizes for essays, the arts, music, athletics and community service.

Twenty-two students will receive master’s degrees from the Graduate Institute. Those students come from seven states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and England. Kanelos and Emily Langston, associate dean for graduate programs, will confer graduate degrees.

The ceremony marks the end of Kanelos’ first academic year at St. John’s. The former dean of Christ College at Valparaiso University in Indiana came to Annapolis on July 1, 2017, replacing former President Chris Nelson, who retired after 26 years at the helm.

