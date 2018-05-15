Six Anne Arundel County companies win SBA awards

Maryland district winners of the 2018 National Small Business Week Awards Program were announced by Stephen D. Umberger, District Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Baltimore District Office. District winners will be honored at the 34th Annual Maryland Small Business Week Awards Luncheon June 7 at Martin’s West in Woodlawn, Md.

This year’s winners are:

MD Small Business Person of the Year: Tammy Beideman, Sweet Elizabeth Jane, Ellicott City

Accountant Advocate: Anita Sheckells, KatzAbosch, Lutherville-Timonium

Attorney Advocate: Paul Skalny, Esq., Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny, LLC, Columbia

District Director’s Unsung Hero: Jake Spencer, SCORE Baltimore, Baltimore

Entrepreneurial Success: Susan Gauthier, The Cottage, Severna Park

Family Owned Small Business: Whitney & Scott Kerridge, Admiral Cleaners, Annapolis

Financial Services Champion: Andrew Hines, Bank of Glen Burnie, Glen Burnie

Home-Based Business Champion: Kim Lank, Waly Wag, Severna Park

Insurance Champion: Mike Thomas, Lighthouse Insurance Services, Gambrills

Minority Owned Small Business: Louben Repke, Repke Fitness, Millersville

Rising Star Student Entrepreneurs: Gigi & McKenzie Crafton, Bracket Ears, Columbia

Small Business Exporter of the Year: Bob Wise, WGS Systems, Inc., Frederick

Veteran Owned Small Business: Gordon Mumpower, Commercial Insurance Services, Elkridge

Women Owned Small Business: Nandini Mouli, eSai, LLC, Reisterstown

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Ali von Paris, Route One Apparel, Cockeysville

Each year since 1963, the president has issued a proclamation calling for the celebration of National Small Business Week. This year, the dates are April 30 – May 5, with national events planned in Washington, D.C., Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina.

For information on the 2018 Maryland Small Business Week Awards Luncheon or for tickets, visit the event website at www.mdsbwawards.org.

