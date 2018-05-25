Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Ronnie Milsap

Friday, July 20

8pm | $87.50

Freddie Jackson

Sunday, September 9

8pm | $69.50

The Next Best Thing Presents

Full Moon Fever: America’s Premier Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Tribute Band

Friday, October 19

8:30pm | $25

Crack The Sky

Friday & Saturday, November 2 & 3

8:30pm | $39.50

Paul Thorn

Wednesday, November 7

8pm | $30

Livingston Taylor

Saturday, November 24

1pm | $35

*All Ages Matinee

ReBirth Brass Band

Thursday, November 29

8pm | $39.50

Shawn Colvin

Friday, November 30

8pm | $60

UPCOMING SHOWS:

05/25 Sondre Lerche

05/26 The Capitol Steps

05/27 Del Florida, Amber North, Ryan Walsh

05/29 Taj Mahal Trio w. Jamie McLean

05/30 Big Bad VooDoo Daddy

05/31 Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson

06/01 Chris Duarte

06/02 Lee DeWyze *All Ages Matinee

06/02 Sean McCann of Great Big Sea

06/03 “Swingin’ At The Sands”: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra feat. The Dave Tucker Big Band & Tony Liberto

06/04 AMFM’s In The Vane Of…Bob Marley: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Marley Inspired Originals

06/05 + 06 Tab Benoit

06/07 Chris Smither

06/08 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack 25th Anniversary Show

06/09 Annapolis Celebrates LGBTQ Pride: A Concert feat. Heather Mae, Olivia Mancini & Crys Matthews *All Ages Matinee

06/09 Jesse Colin Young

06/10 Kelly Willis *All Ages Matinee

06/10 The Box Tops

06/11 The Posies 30th Anniversary Tour feat. Ken Stringfellow & Jon Auer

06/12 Red Wanting Blue: “The Wanting” Tour w. Anthony D’Amato

06/13 Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore back by The Guilty Ones w. Dead Rock West

06/14 Matthew Sweet w. Starbelly

06/15 Los Lonely Boy w. Lisa Morales

06/16 Jarekus Singleton

06/17 Pat Green

06/18 + 19 Robert Cray Band

06/18 Rams Head Presents Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Maryland Hall

06/20 The Babys w. Shun Ng

06/21 Southern Culture on the Skids w. David Mayfield

06/22 Seldom Scene

06/22 Rams Head Presents Richard Marx at Maryland Hall

06/23 Andy McKee *All Ages Matinee

06/23 Bob Sima w. Conor & The Wild Hunt

06/24 Greg Laswell *All Ages Matinee

06/24 + 25 Tower Of Power

06/26 Asleep at the Wheel

06/27 Sergio Mendes

06/28 THE ORCHESTRA Starring Former Members of Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)

06/29 Lori McKenna

06/30 Nirvanna: A Tribute to Nirvana *All Ages Matinee

06/30 Lee Rintenour

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

