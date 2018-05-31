“Herrmann
Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Chatham County Line

Sunday, July 22

1pm | $18.50

*All Ages Matinee

 

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Sunday & Monday, July 29 & 30

8pm | $75

 

Aaron Neville Duo

Sunday, August 12

1pm | $87.50

*All Ages Matinee

 

Bret Michaels

Monday, September 10

8pm | $85

 

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

  1. Scott Miller

Wednesday, September 19

8pm | $22.50

 

Comedian Jim Norton

Saturday, September 22

6:30pm & 9:30pm| $39.50

VIP Meet & Greet Packages available

 

Eric Hutchinson & The Believers – The Modern Happiness Tour

Saturday & Sunday, October 13 & 14

8pm | $35

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

05/31 Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson

06/01 Chris Duarte

06/02 Lee DeWyze *All Ages Matinee

06/02 Sean McCann of Great Big Sea

06/03 “Swingin’ At The Sands”: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra feat. The Dave Tucker Big Band & Tony Liberto

06/04 AMFM’s In The Vane Of…Bob Marley: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Marley Inspired Originals

06/05 + 06 Tab Benoit

06/07 Chris Smither

06/08 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack 25th Anniversary Show

06/09 Annapolis Celebrates LGBTQ Pride: A Concert feat. Heather Mae, Olivia Mancini & Crys Matthews *All Ages Matinee

06/09 Jesse Colin Young

06/10 Kelly Willis *All Ages Matinee

06/10 The Box Tops

06/11 The Posies 30th Anniversary Tour feat. Ken Stringfellow & Jon Auer

06/12 Red Wanting Blue: “The Wanting” Tour w. Anthony D’Amato

06/13 Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore backed by The Guilty Ones w. Dead Rock West

06/14 Matthew Sweet w. Starbelly

06/15 Los Lonely Boys w. Lisa Morales

06/16 Jarekus Singleton

06/17 Pat Green

06/18 + 19 Robert Cray Band

06/18 Rams Head Presents Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Maryland Hall

06/20 The Babys w. Shun Ng

06/21 Southern Culture on the Skids w. David Mayfield

06/22 Seldom Scene

06/22 Rams Head Presents Richard Marx at Maryland Hall

06/23 Andy McKee *All Ages Matinee

06/23 Bob Sima w. Conor & The Wild Hunt

06/24 Greg Laswell *All Ages Matinee

06/24 + 25 Tower Of Power

06/26 Asleep at the Wheel

06/27 Sergio Mendes

06/28 THE ORCHESTRA Starring Former Members of Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)

06/29 Lori McKenna

06/30 Nirvanna: A Tribute to Nirvana *All Ages Matinee

06/30 Lee Ritenour

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

