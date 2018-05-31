Oh Rams Head… Aaron Neville AND Kenny Wayne Shepherd???
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Chatham County Line
Sunday, July 22
1pm | $18.50
*All Ages Matinee
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Sunday & Monday, July 29 & 30
8pm | $75
Aaron Neville Duo
Sunday, August 12
1pm | $87.50
*All Ages Matinee
Bret Michaels
Monday, September 10
8pm | $85
Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams
- Scott Miller
Wednesday, September 19
8pm | $22.50
Comedian Jim Norton
Saturday, September 22
6:30pm & 9:30pm| $39.50
VIP Meet & Greet Packages available
Eric Hutchinson & The Believers – The Modern Happiness Tour
Saturday & Sunday, October 13 & 14
8pm | $35
UPCOMING SHOWS:
05/31 Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson
06/01 Chris Duarte
06/02 Lee DeWyze *All Ages Matinee
06/02 Sean McCann of Great Big Sea
06/03 “Swingin’ At The Sands”: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra feat. The Dave Tucker Big Band & Tony Liberto
06/04 AMFM’s In The Vane Of…Bob Marley: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Marley Inspired Originals
06/05 + 06 Tab Benoit
06/07 Chris Smither
06/08 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack 25th Anniversary Show
06/09 Annapolis Celebrates LGBTQ Pride: A Concert feat. Heather Mae, Olivia Mancini & Crys Matthews *All Ages Matinee
06/09 Jesse Colin Young
06/10 Kelly Willis *All Ages Matinee
06/10 The Box Tops
06/11 The Posies 30th Anniversary Tour feat. Ken Stringfellow & Jon Auer
06/12 Red Wanting Blue: “The Wanting” Tour w. Anthony D’Amato
06/13 Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore backed by The Guilty Ones w. Dead Rock West
06/14 Matthew Sweet w. Starbelly
06/15 Los Lonely Boys w. Lisa Morales
06/16 Jarekus Singleton
06/17 Pat Green
06/18 + 19 Robert Cray Band
06/18 Rams Head Presents Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Maryland Hall
06/20 The Babys w. Shun Ng
06/21 Southern Culture on the Skids w. David Mayfield
06/22 Seldom Scene
06/22 Rams Head Presents Richard Marx at Maryland Hall
06/23 Andy McKee *All Ages Matinee
06/23 Bob Sima w. Conor & The Wild Hunt
06/24 Greg Laswell *All Ages Matinee
06/24 + 25 Tower Of Power
06/26 Asleep at the Wheel
06/27 Sergio Mendes
06/28 THE ORCHESTRA Starring Former Members of Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)
06/29 Lori McKenna
06/30 Nirvanna: A Tribute to Nirvana *All Ages Matinee
06/30 Lee Ritenour
