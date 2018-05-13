SHA to begin adding sidewalks on Mayo Road in Edgewater on Monday

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will begin a project to add new ADA-complaint sidewalk to various locations on southbound MD 253 (Mayo Road) between MD 2 (Solomons Island Road) and MD 214 (Central Avenue). The work is part of a larger, $3.2 million county-wide sidewalk project and should be complete mid-summer.

On Monday, May 14, motorists can expect single lane closures on southbound Mayo Road between MD 2 and MD 214 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. This will continue, intermittently throughout the duration of the project. MDOT SHA’s contractor, AJ Romano Construction Inc. of Laurel, will use flaggers to guide motorists through the work zone. Approximately 21,400 vehicles travel on Mayo Road each day, so motorists are encouraged to allow for extra travel time.

While MDOT SHA and its transportation partners work hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones, each driver needs to actively modify his or her driving style to help prevent crashes. Stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Slow down and don’t follow too closely. Work Zone Safety is in Your Hands. For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, click on Road Ready, MDOT SHA’s electronic construction brochure. For a look at real-time commute conditions, log onto www.md511.org.

