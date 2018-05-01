Severna Park High students host Financial Literacy Week

Students from the Severna Park High School Leadership Institute, Julia Roy and Katie Russell held a spirit week during March 19th-23rd to educate students on finance and become more comfortable with their financial futures.

They partnered up with the Severna Park High School Signature Program; Business, Innovation, and Leadership, providing students with multiple fun and engaging activities held at school to get involved in.

The main points that this year touched on were the importance of saving early on in one’s career and feeling prepared for college monetarily.

“Our goal for the week was to empower young students to take action and not feel intimidated when it comes to saving and spending money.” said Senior, Julia Roy.

Events for the week included a fun video on Monday to get everyone excited to start the week. On Tuesday, we had local banks come in at lunch to talk to students about the importance of a savings account.

Thursday consisted of a quiz on college financial aid at lunch, open to whoever wanted to participate. Finally, on Friday we had a guest speaker come in to talk in an assembly about why students should start saving at this point in their lives.

“This week was a tremendous success! We hope this tradition continues to grow in the coming years at SPHS” said Senior, Katie Russell. For the past 3 years, Julia Roy and Katie Russell have been a part of the school’s Leadership Institute, learning how to become great leaders and impact the Severna Park community in a positive way. The Severna Park High School Leadership Institute is a great way for students to get involved in community outreach and make a difference in their hometown.

