Severn School to induct 3 into Athletic Hall of Fame

Severn School is pleased to announce the induction of three alumni into its Athletic Hall of Fame: Jamal Jones ‘05, Deon Peters ‘05, and Brian Phipps ‘06. This year’s inductees will formally join the 128 members of Severn’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, May 4 during an all-school assembly in Price Auditorium, as part of Alumni Weekend. Each year, the Severn School Alumni Association’s Athletic Hall of Fame committee, chaired by Stacey Hendricks Manis ’81, recognizes Severn alumni who have contributed to Severn’s athletic excellence as a player, coach and/or athletic director.

Jamal Jones ‘05

Jones was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball, and lacrosse during his years at Severn. After Severn, he attended St. John’s University where he played lacrosse as a midfielder and was awarded the Big East Academic All-Star for the 2007 and 2008 seasons. While at Severn, Jamal was a leader on the field — earning The McCormack Unsung Hero Award and the Severn School 1923 Athletic Award (shared with Deon Peters ‘05). As quarterback of the football team, he earned 2nd Team All County in 2003 and 2004, honorable mention All-State Small School 2004, and the Players Award during his senior year. One of Jamal’s most impressive feats includes holding the school’s passing record of 3,018 yards passing and 34 touchdowns. His athletic abilities extended to the courts as well, starting for four years on the varsity basketball team. Jones played in the basketball and lacrosse AA County Senior All-Star Game. Jamal currently works at US Lacrosse in Sparks, Md. He served as assistant coach for varsity lacrosse at Indian Creek School in 2016 and 2017, coach of the JV basketball team at Severn in 2017, and head coach of Maryland 3D Basketball, 15U/Class of 2021.

Deon Peters ‘05

Peters played football and basketball during his Severn career. A stellar athlete, Peters dominated as running back with over 5,000 all-purpose yards over his career. On the field, he made 1st Team All County in 2003 and 2004, All Conference 2003 and 2004, and 2nd Team All State Small School in 2004. His athletic achievements extended to the courts as well — scoring over 1,000 points in his career. He was 1st Team All-Anne Arundel County in 2004 and 2005. Deon earned the Severn School 1923 Athletic Award with fellow AHOF inductee, Jamal Jones ‘05. A Preseason All-American, Peters played football during the 2005-2006 season at Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pa. Deon is a behavioral specialist at Point Pleasant Elementary School in Glen Burnie, Md. He coaches the Severn Seminoles Football 13U youth football team and the Maryland 3D AAU Basketball team. Deon currently lives in Pasadena, Md. and has a two year old son, Deon Peters Jr. Peters served as assistant coach on Severn’s JV football team in 2010 and 2011, and will return to Severn this fall as head coach for the JV football team.

Brian Phipps ‘06

Phipps has led an impressive and distinctive sports career at Severn, the University of Maryland, and in Major League Lacrosse. A two-year letterwinner in football and basketball, he played linebacker and running back on the gridiron and was a guard on the hardwood. In 2005, he was All-MIAA, 2nd Team All County, and won the McCormack Unsung Hero Award; he also won the Players Award for basketball in 2006. Phipps’ accolades in lacrosse include: two time All Anne Arundel County Capital, All Metro Washington Post & Baltimore Sun, All MIAA Conference, and Team MVP. Additionally, he was the 2006 AAC Player of the Year, 2006 Under Armour and US Lacrosse High School All-American, 2006 Maryland State Goalie of the Year, and no. 1 goalie prospect by Inside Lacrosse. At the University of Maryland he started as goalie earning ACC Rookie of the Year, four-time ACC Academic, USILA All American, All ACC, USILA Scholar All American, and 2010 UMD Male Athlete of the Year. Brian is currently the head boys lacrosse coach and a learning resource educator at Archbishop Spalding High School. Brian is a three-time MLL All Star and in his ninth season playing on the Chesapeake Bayhawks. He lives in Annapolis with his wife, Caitlyn McFadden Phipps, who is an assistant women’s lacrosse coach at the University of Maryland.

