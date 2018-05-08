Severn fire that killed three ruled accidental

Just after 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 21st, Anne Arundel County 9-1-1 began receiving multiple calls reporting a home on fire in the 7900 block of Stone Hearth Road. The first arriving firefighters reported heavy fire from the rear of the single-family dwelling. Occupants of the home who had been alerted by working smoke alarms and escaped before firefighters arrived advised them that someone was possibly still inside. Firefighters immediately made entry and removed one adult who was declared deceased at the scene. During additional searches, two more adult victims were found deceased. Four other occupants escaped without injury.
Walter McCardell, 61, resident
William Garcia, 44, resident
Barbara Brown, 65, employee, resident of Brooklyn
Fire Investigators remained on the scene the night of the fire and through much of the following day. They were assisted by members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who brought additional assets to the investigation.
The three fatalities are the first fire-related deaths in Anne Arundel County in 2018.
