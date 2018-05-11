Schuh proposes to end Veteran homelessness in Anne Arundel

County Executive Steve Schuh included in his FY2019 budget proposal funding for “Operation Home,” an $80,000 effort to end veteran homelessness in Anne Arundel County.

“No one who has served our nation should ever end up on the streets,” said Schuh. “”Operation Home’ is our effort to ensure we can put a roof over the head of every homeless veteran in Anne Arundel County.”

According to the most recent estimates, a total of 25 homeless veterans were identified in the County, including 12 in shelters, five in transitional housing, and eight residing on the street. Currently, it is estimated that the 15 homeless veterans residing on the street or in a shelter are in need of permanent supportive housing due to disabilities, mental health issues, or other health issues which prevent them from living independently.

“Launching this initiative is just the momentum we need to get us to the finish line and end veterans’ homelessness for good here in our County,” Kathleen Koch, the Executive Director for Arundel Community Development Services, Inc. “I am pleased the County Executive is providing this support and enabling ACDS and its many partners to work toward this significant goal.”

The proposal would make services available for these individuals, with an additional $60,000 in County funds and an additional $20,000 in HOME funds for the program in the FY2019 budget.

For citizens interested in helping in the County’s effort, ACDS has created a fundraising campaign to leverage these government funds, allowing them to house veterans at a quicker pace and to provide the critically needed supportive services and case management for homeless veterans. To assist in the effort, residents can go to: http://gofundme.com/operationhome2018.

The County Executive included the funding in his FY2019 budget on May 1st. The proposal is subject to County Council approval.

