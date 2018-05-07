Schuh plans $2M grant to UM BWMC to expand mental health treatment

County Executive Steve Schuh has announced that his FY2019 budget proposal will include $2 million to assist the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center (UM BWMC) in their efforts to expand services for residents suffering from mental health and addiction issues.

“As our County continues to fight back against mental illness and the opioid epidemic, we need to partner with our local hospitals to connect people to treatment,” said Schuh. “This investment will ensure our citizens get the help they need when they need it.”

The four year, $500,000 per year commitment would support UM BWMC’s efforts to increase beds for mental health and addiction services by nearly doubling its current capacity. It would allow more than 650 residents per year to stay in the County as they seek treatment.

“We are grateful to County Executive Schuh for recognizing the need for additional resources to support families dealing with mental health issues,” said Karen E. Olscamp, President and Chief Executive Officer at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center. “This funding will allow us to expand the number of inpatient psychiatric beds, ensuring that more patients and families have access to much-needed care close to home.”

University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center (UM BWMC) is a 288-bed acute care facility located in Glen Burnie, Maryland. With over 2,200 employees and a medical staff over 700 physicians, UM BWMC is a member of the University of Maryland Medical System.

The County Executive formally included the funding proposal in his FY2019 budget on May 1st. The proposal is subject to County Council approval.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB