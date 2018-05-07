Schuh includes Loch Haven bottleneck improvements in budget

Keeping with commitment to alleviate congestion across Anne Arundel County, County Executive Steve Schuh today announced that his FY2019 budget proposal will include funding for road improvements to the intersection of MD 214 and Loch Haven Road on the Mayo Peninsula.

“No citizen of our county should spend hours stuck in traffic,” said Schuh. “This proposed intersection improvement will break a well-documented bottleneck at Loch Haven Road and Route 214 that has wreaked havoc on lives of citizens up and down the Mayo peninsula.”

The $3.9 million project will add an eastbound left turn lane on Maryland 214 Central Avenue and a southbound right turn lane on Loch Haven Road. The intersection is a well-known bottleneck for citizens who commute to and from the Mayo peninsula.

The County Executive formally included the funding proposal in his FY 2019 budget on May 1st. The proposal is subject to County Council approval.

