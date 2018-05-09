Schuh includes 2 step increases for teachers in budget

County Executive Steve Schuh’s FY2019 budget proposal will provide sufficient funding for two step increases to all eligible school system employees and commensurate increases to non-represented employees.

“I am committed to working with our school system to ensure we reward and retain great teachers,” said Schuh. “This proposed increase for all our outstanding teachers and eligible school system employees assure that we can continue providing the best education for every student in our county.”

The proposed $21.2 million allows for the equivalent of full-year and mid-year steps, subject to negotiations. This compensation proposal is part of an overall strategy by the County to ensure that the school system can return to a regular and predictable step increases and uninterrupted health care benefits.

Schuh’s budget also provides funding for 80 positions including teachers and school psychologists in an effort to reduce classroom size and address increased workloads. Over the last three years, the County has added 175 positions to the school system.

“We are providing the funds necessary to begin the multi-year process of decreasing what I believe is an emerging problem in Anne Arundel County — unacceptable student-teacher ratios,” said Schuh. “This investment is a down payment on a two year plan to relive overcrowded classrooms.”

The County Executive formally included the funding proposal in his FY 2019 budget on May 1st. The proposal is subject to County Council approval.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS