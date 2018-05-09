Schuh breaks ground on Broadneck Bike Trail Extension

County Executive Steve Schuh, along with Council Chairman Michael Peroutka, today broke ground on Phase II of the Broadneck Trail extension which will run from Cape St. Claire to Arnold.

“This investment fulfills our promise to make our County more bike-friendly,” said Schuh. “This extension will take us one step closer to creating an interconnected system of bike trails that joins the Broadneck and B & A Trails.”

The officials broke on the second phase of the $20 million project, which will extend the trail from Bay Dale Drive to Green Holly Drive. It was preceded by a trail constructed from Green Holly to College Parkways East. The third phase is currently budgeted for design in the upcoming budget and construction the year after. Another phase (1B) is currently being studied to connect College Parkway East to Bay Head Park. When completed, the project will provide a paved multi-use trail running from the B & A Trail to Sandy Point State Park (see attached map)

“District 5 residents, especially in the Broadneck Peninsula, have been clamoring for this project and I am happy to see that great progress is being made,” said Peroutka. “I will continue to ensure funding for this is a priority to get the bike trail completed as quickly as possible.”

This project was made possible through the JumpStart Anne Arundel capital project financing program. Enacted in 2015, the capital plan embraces a 30-year bond financing option. This reform has allowed Anne Arundel County to expand its capital funding program and make critical school, public safety, road, and quality of life infrastructure improvements from Brooklyn Park to Pasadena to Annapolis to Odenton.

