Schooner Woodwind to celebrate 25 years

Schooner Woodwind is pleased to announce they have lined up a week of very special sunset sails to celebrate their 25th Anniversary. The special cruises were all selected for their connection to the Schooner Woodwind’s past and present and promise to be both fun and nostalgic.

Highlights include the Monday June 4th sail, titled History of the Schooner Woodwind from Dream to Reality, that will have both Woodwind boat builder John Scarano and Woodwind Owner Ken Kaye discussing how they decided upon the hull design, sail plan, functionality and proportions of the Woodwind and more; Wednesday, June 6 will be a very special race with Captain Ken back to race against his daughter, Captain Jen, and the Thursday, June 7th sail will feature Crab Alley who has been singing on Woodwind for the past 25 years.

“We are so excited to be able to celebrate with our frequent sailors, guests, and friends with these special events that really highlight what Woodwind is about, said Captain Jennifer Kaye, “We are about sharing our love of Annapolis, the culture, the history, and the scenery all while sailing aboard a beautiful vessel.”

The complete anniversary week specialty cruises schedule can be found on the Schooner Woodwind website @ https://www.schoonerwoodwind.com/25th-anniversary-week-special-sunset-sail-cruises/ and on the events sections of the Schooner woodwind Facebook page.

These events will take place the during the first week of June, are open to the public, and tickets are on sale now @ https://www.schoonerwoodwind.com/25th-anniversary-week-special-sunset-sail-cruises/.

The Maryland Crabs spoke with Captain Jen a few weeks ago. To learn a bit more about the Schooner Woodwind and their 25 years of plying the waters of Annapolis, have a listen. Just click the red triangle!





