Ruppersberger endorses Kamenetz for Governor

U.S. Congressman C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (MD-02) has endorsed Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz for governor and former Montgomery County Councilmember Valerie Ervin for lieutenant governor of Maryland.

The announcement follows the recent endorsements of the Kamenetz-Ervin ticket from Unite Here Local 25 and the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Baltimore.

“I’ve known and worked closely with Kevin Kamenetz throughout his time on the Baltimore County Council and, now, as County Executive. I’ve seen his dedication and tireless work ethic first-hand,” Congressman Ruppersberger said. “I know he can deliver real results for Maryland and for the Baltimore region in particular.”

“I’m truly honored to receive the endorsement of my good friend, Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger, who has always fought for what is best for the Baltimore region,” said Baltimore County Executive and Democratic candidate for governor, Kevin Kamenetz. “I look forward to working with him to defend Marylanders from the demagogue in the White House and to continue fighting to bring real results to families across our state.”

“Kevin has moved the needle forward in Baltimore County — prioritizing the basics like police, fire, infrastructure and education — without raising tax rates. He is a proven, experienced and smart leader who will fight for Maryland values,” Congressman Ruppersberger, a former Baltimore County Executive, added.

More information about the Kamenetz-Ervin for Maryland campaign can be found at: kevinformaryland.com.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB