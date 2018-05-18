Rams Head bringing Jonny Lang to Maryland Hall

Rams Head Promotions announces Jonny Lang at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. Tickets on sale now!

It is hard to believe that at 37 years old Jonny Lang has already had a successful career for more than two decades.

Easier to believe when you learn he released his first platinum record at 15—an age when many young people are just beginning to play music. No flashy re-hasher of classic blues licks, even at that early age Lang was a full-blown artist with a style of his own.

His latest release, Signs (Sept 2017) is not merely a return to the artist’s guitar-based beginnings, but an embodiment of an even more elemental sound. Beyond focusing attention on his soloing prowess, it is about recapturing the spirit of the early blues, where the guitar was front and center, fairly leaping out of the speakers.

Since the release of his debut album, Grammy Award-winning Lang has built a reputation as one of the best live performers and guitarists of his generation. The path Lang has been on has brought him the opportunity to support or perform with some of the most respected legends in music. He has shared the stage with everyone from The Rolling Stones, B.B. King, Aerosmith and Buddy Guy, who he continues to tour with today.

Signs reaffirms his commitment to the blues and the guitar without sacrificing the modern approach that has made him such a singular artist.

