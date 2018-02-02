Preakness Balloon Festival — May 11-13, 2018

Radio stations WCBM 680 and WQLL “the Q” 99.9FM announce “The Preakness Balloon Festival”. The festival will take place May 11, 12, and 13th at the Howard County Fairgrounds located at 2210 Fairgrounds Rd, West Friendship, Maryland 21794.

The theme this year is “Turn it Up”. This years festival features fifteen (15) hot air balloons, tethered balloon rides, a large kid zone, a beer and wine garden, Maryland’s finest vendors, the Baltimore area’s best food, a balloon glow after dusk, and live music on the main stage.

The Preakness Balloon Festival will be your chance to see first-hand the exciting hot air balloons launch between 6:15 – 7:45pm (weather permitting) and the colorful “Hot Air Balloon Glow”- when the balloons will be illuminated from 8 – 8:45pm (weather permitting) on Friday and Saturday evening. The Festival will be your chance to enjoy some of the areas best bands. The music lineup includes Spencer Joyce, Amber North, Pressing Strings, Rhett Repko, Shiftwork, Higher Education, and more to be announced. A helicopter drop will release candy and favors for children and adult festivalgoers, and Nathan’s Hot Dogs will be onsite hosting a contest that will determine finalists for the Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contest this summer at Coney Island.

Festival admission is free; parking is $20 per vehicle. www.preaknessballoonfestival.com

