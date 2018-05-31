PR Week names Crosby one of the top 100 Global PR Firms

Crosby Marketing Communications has been ranked among the top 100 public relations agencies worldwide in the PRWeek 2018 Agency Business Report . One of the industry’s most-respected publications, PRWeek’s annual ranking of agencies is based on income and number of staff.

With an impressive 28% revenue growth and 19% staff increase in 2017, Crosby advanced several spots in this year’s rankings. Among 346 ranked firms, Crosby climbed to #92 globally, up from #104 in 2017. Among U.S. PR firms, Crosby rose to #55 from #62, and in U.S. Healthcare PR advanced one place to #5.

“We’re proud to be rising in the ranks of the top agencies in the U.S. and around the world,” said Raymond Crosby, president and CEO of Crosby. “Our fully integrated communications capabilities and growing team of professionals continue to fuel strong growth and outstanding results for our clients.”

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby was named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post in 2017 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work-life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com .

