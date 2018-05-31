PODCAST: John R. Leopold. Will voters send him back to the State House?

Former Anne Arundel County Executive John Leopold resigned his office after being convicted of misconduct in office after a torrid trial replete with accusations of infidelity and sexual trysts in parking lots.

In his first interview since leaving office, Leopold opens up and lays it all out. His history, his accomplishments, his mistakes, and his future.

We talk about his time in office and how he hopes to regain the voter’s trust as a Delegate in District 31-B. And of course we talk about the trial and his conviction. We discuss the testimony, his medical records, and how his very own lawyer (who was also the General Counsel for the Maryland Democratic Party) threw him under the bus.

During this hour, he is contrite (and it seems very honest), and has a genuine desire to serve as an elected representative again. No easy task for politician convicted of misconduct.

After hearing this, I think many will consider pressing the re-set button on John Leopold and taking another look at him in a light that is significantly different than what you may have known before.

Here is a link to a PDF of the documents discussed in this episode!

Learn more about John Leopold here.

