Pittman shows strong grassroots funding surge

Steuart Pittman’s grassroots campaign for Anne Arundel County Executive continues to gain strong momentum as evidenced by the more than $300,000 it raised by the May 15 election reporting deadline.

“I am proud to announce that our campaign has raised over $300,000,” Pittman says. “We are on track to fund the most powerful grassroots campaign in the history of Anne Arundel County. Steve Schuh’s approval rating plummeted to 41 percent in the last six months because voters are tired of paying for giveaways to developers that have spurred the growth that is stressing our schools, our public safety and our environment. Now voters are stepping up and joining our campaign to take back our county from the development interests that put Steve Schuh in office.”

The average contribution to Pittman’s campaign was $340 with 96 percent of the total contributions coming from individuals; the other 4 percent were transfers from candidate committees, labor organizations and small businesses.

The official report will be released before the deadline next Tuesday.

Metropolitan Baltimore Council AFL-CIO. Pittman has been endorsed by the Maryland State Education Association, and its local affiliate, the Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County (TAAAC), the Anne Arundel County Professional Firefighters Local 1563, the Sierra Club of Anne Arundel County and theBaltimore Council AFL-CIO.

Pittman lives in Davidsonville, where he grew up, with his wife Erin and their two sons.

More information about Steuart Pittman’s campaign can be found at www.pittmanforpeople.com

