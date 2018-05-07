Pitching dominant as Baysox blank the Altoona Curve

Two Baysox pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout and Corban Joseph hit a solo home run as Bowie (14-15) snapped a four-game skid with a 2-0 win over the Altoona Curve (15-13) on Monday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona.

LHP Jayson Aquino (W, 7.0 IP, H, BB, 7 K) and LHP Luis Gonzalez (SV, 2.0 IP, 2 K) combined to toss the one-hitter for the Baysox. Aquino improves to 1-0, while Gonzalez notched his team-leading fourth save of the year.

The duo of Aquino and Gonzalez combined to retire the final 22 batters that they faced.

The Curve’s lone hit in the contest came on Will Craig’s first-inning double.

This marks the first shutout victory of the season for the Baysox.

Monday’s game took just 1:51 to complete, which is the fastest game in Altoona’s franchise history and the fastest for Bowie since a 1:49 game on June 11, 2009 at Connecticut.

Joseph’s solo shot off of Altoona starter Joe Musgrove in the top of the first gave Bowie a 1-0 lead and proved to be the only scoring they would need.

Musgrove (0-1) allowed the one run on two hits to go along with four strikeouts in 4.0 IP on a Major League rehab start.

In the top of the ninth, Anderson Feliz reached on an error charged to Craig at first, took second on a fly out and scored on Mike Yastrzemski’stwo-out RBI single to open up a 2-0 lead for the Baysox.

The series continues on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. with RHP Lucas Long (0-2, 6.57) getting the start for Bowie against Altoona LHP Brandon Waddell(0-0, 1.74).

