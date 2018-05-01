Pedestrian Motorcyclist killed on Patuxent River Road in Davidsonville

Police and EMS are on the scene of a fatal accident in the 3800 block of Patuxent River Road (near the intersection of Queen Anne Bridge Road). A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle motorcyclist was involved in an accident shortly after 4pm and CPR was initiated while a Maryland State Police Helicopter dispatched for the transport. After the patient was unable to be revived, the helicopter was canceled.

There is no information yet on any other injuries or any specifics. Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the accident and will release more information shortly. Expect traffic delays in the area while they re-construct the accident.

We have heard conflicting stories on what happened. The information provided was per the EMS dispatch; however a man who witnessed the accident says it was a motorcyclist who struck a tree that was “dropped” in the road by a construction crew. We will update this as we learn more.

NOTE: This story has been updated and original text was left in place for reference.

