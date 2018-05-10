Painting by Plane to open at Chesapeake Arts Center

Painting by Plane: The Photography of Peter Stern, May 10-19, 2018

This exhibition features the work of aerial photographer, Peter Stern. Inspired by both landscape and color, his photography is reminiscent of abstract paintings. The work presents the similarities between the landscape and textures of paint. The exhibit will run from May 11th to May 19th, with a reception on May 11th, from 6pm to 8pm at the Chesapeake Arts Center in the Hal Gomer Gallery located at 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, Maryland 21225. Gallery is open Monday-Friday 10am- 6pm and Saturday 10am-12:30pm.

The UMBC student curators include Valentina Anyanwu, Maggie Frost, Nicolle Konkel, Selene LaMarca, Sheila McFarland-Holt, Adam Stevens, and Kelly Thompson.

Peter Stern

In Peter Stern’s photography, viewers see the Mid-Atlantic from a unique and intimate perspective. Flying low, slow, and alone in his small airplane over the coal mines of Pennsylvania and the coastal landscapes of the lower Eastern Shore, Stern conveys an intimacy with his subject that echoes his deep personal connection to the region.

With the ability to fly between 500 and 800 feet above his subjects, and shooting primarily in “bird’s-eye” perspective, Stern discovered that he could create compositions with minimal reference to recognizable objects. These images occupy a place between the abstract and the representational, which Stern refers to as “Third Spaces”. As his preferred subject matter, these landscapes are not the sweeping vistas of natural splendor often seen in aerial photography. Rather he interprets the “in-between” spaces: the odd, unusual, and overlooked landscapes that provide deep visual intrigue.

The Chesapeake Arts Center (CAC) is a vibrant community arts center that has nearly 70,000 visits annually through shows, art classes and community events. The CAC’s diverse programming appeals to a variety of audiences and includes performances that educate and engage dialogue about social issues. CAC offers affordable and free arts programs to people of all ages and income levels, and it very proud to provide arts education classes and workshops for at-risk youth in the greater Brooklyn Park region.

For more information about the Chesapeake Arts Center visit www.Chesapeakearts.org .

