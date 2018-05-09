Offense breaks out as Baysox top Curve 8-2

Four different players recorded a multi-hit game and the Bowie Baysox (15-16) broke out of an offensive slump with an 8-2 victory over the Altoona Curve (16-14) in the series finale on Wednesday morning at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona.

Anderson Feliz (2-5, HR, RBI, 2 R), Adrian Marin (2-5, 2 RBI), Cedric Mullins (2-6) and Mike Yastrzemski (4-4, 2 2B, RBI, SB, 2 R) all had multi-hit games for the Baysox and eight of the nine starters recorded a hit.

The four hits for Yastrzemski are his most since notching four hits on July 19, 2017 at Hartford, while Marin has recorded consecutive multi-hit games for the first time this season.

Feliz’s solo shot off of Altoona starter Mitch Keller in the top of the second gave Bowie a 1-0 lead. The home run was Feliz’s second of the season.

In the top of the third, a single and a walk put two men on before Aderlin Rodriguez plated both runners via a two-out, two-run double into the left centerfield gap to stretch the Baysox lead to 3-0.

Yastrzemski led off the fourth with a double and scored two batters later on Marin’s RBI single to make it a 4-0 game.

Altoona threatened against Baysox starter Hunter Harvey in the fourth and Logan Hill’s two-run single brought the Curve within a pair at 4-2.

Harvey (1-1) surrendered the two runs on five hits while fanning a pair in five innings of work. The 5.0 IP for Harvey is his longest outing since tossing 5.0 IP on July 25, 2014 with Delmarva (A). RHP Michael Kelly (4.0 IP, H, 2 K) came on in relief of Harvey and retired 12 of the 13 batters he faced to notch his first career save.

This also marks Harvey’s first win since July 18, 2014 vs. Hagerstown (A).

The Baysox opened up a 6-2 advantage with a pair of runs in the fifth as Ademar Rifaela reached on an error charged to Curve SS Cole Tucker and Feliz singled before Yastrzemski delivered an RBI double and Martin Cervenka plated Feliz with a sac fly.

Keller (3-2) allowed six runs (four earned) on nine hits to go along with three walks and a strikeout in 4.1 IP.

The nine hits allowed by Keller are a career-high.

Bowie had stolen just five bases all season before recording four swipes on Wednesday including a pair from Austin Hays.

The four stolen bases in a game are the most by the Baysox since also stealing four on June 7, 2016 at Portland.

The Baysox return home to open a four-game set with the Hartford Yard Goats on Thursday night at Prince George’s Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. as LHP John Means (0-4, 4.91) gets the start for Bowie against Hartford RHP Ryan Castellani (2-1, 2.30).

