Not the same old-same old for Mom this Mother’s Day!

Moms want more time to themselves. Moms want more time being themselves. Moms want to discover who they are. Moms don’t really want fattening chocolate or flowers destined to die, nor a fancy, overpriced, short-lived night out.

The average spent on Mother’s Day is $186.39, according the National Retail Federation. Each year that amount consistently goes up, but most moms still can’t remember what they received last Mother’s Day. Research shows experiential gift giving is much more memorable than material possessions. Many moms have bucket lists of passions they’d love to pursue, but never get around to doing . This year is the chance to give mom no excuse — and spend less and reap more satisfaction for her and you by giving her an experiential workshop at Maryland Hall.

Maybe the woman in your life has always wanted to live out that scene in the movie “Ghost” with Demi Moore on a pottery wheel. Give her a “Pottery Wheel: Two-Days – Try It” class, which represents five hours of alone time for mom.

Has the woman in your life always wanted to shake her hips like Shakira? Then there’s nothing like a “Modern Belly Dancing” class to flatter her. Too risqué? A “Ballet for Life” class is a sweet way of reminding her of how graceful you think she is.

If she has a passion for art, then an “Adult Patina Workshop” might peak her fancy.

If she loves photography but just doesn’t know how to translate a hobby into a profession, what about coaxing her with the workshop, “Exhibiting and Selling Your Photographs.”

Does she always talk about that children’s book she dreams of publishing? Give her the workshop, “Designing and Illustrating Children’s Books.”

“The caliber of teachers who are instructing our classes make the experience all the more meaningful and the takeaways all the more tangible,” said Emily Garvin, Vice President of Programs.

Maryland Hall has course offerings that will engage mom in a new passion, build upon an existing hobby or at the very least just give her a much-desired break from the grind. And if she just needs to decompress, give her the time-out experience of unwinding with some Art of Wellness courses like, “Creativity, Intuition and Inspiration;” “Pilates Mat and Barre” or “The Art of Meditation.”

To view the full program of summer camps/workshops and to register click here. Courses are competitively priced with significant discount for Maryland Hall members. If you want to let mom pick a course out herself, then a MD Hall gift certificate and course catalogue shows tremendous thought and puts the power to discover in her hands. Gift Certificates are available by calling Maryland Hall Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 410.263.5544, ext. 10 and can be in any amount you wish.

