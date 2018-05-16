May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Start the conversation.



Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States, yet suicide is preventable. The Maryland Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host its 8th Annual Maryland Party for Life on May 20th, 2018 in Pasadena, Maryland at Kurtz’s Beach from 12:30pm to 5pm. This fundraising event supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s local and national education and advocacy programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual suicide rate 20 percent by 2025.

“May is Mental Health month – 89% of people believe that mental health is just as important as physical health but many people don’t know how to have a conversation about it. We also know that only 2 in 5 people who struggle with their mental health seek help” said Kat Olbrich, Maryland Area Director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, “The Maryland Party for Life event is an opportunity to join the Foundation’s efforts to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.”

Tickets for the Maryland Party for Life include an all-you-can-eat barbeque feast, silent auction, and games for young and old. Some silent auction items from generous sponsors include a resort stays to 7 different destination from Elite Island Resorts and an in-studio family portrait session from Hartcorn Studios. The family-friendly event is free for children under 6 years. For older children a discounted ticket can be purchased.

“These events are about turning hope into action,” said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia. “Suicide is a serious problem, but it’s a problem we can solve. The research has shown us how to fight suicide, and if we keep up the fight the science is only going to get better, our culture will get smarter about mental health, and we’ll be able to save more people from dying from depression and other mental health conditions.”

Tickets and information on the event can be found on the AFSP’s Maryland Chapter website.

