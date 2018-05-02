Maryland Higher Education Commission announces new options for document submission

As part of the Maryland Higher Education Commission‘s (MHEC) ongoing efforts to streamline the document submission process, locked drop boxes have been installed in the lobbies of both the Baltimore and Liberty Street entrances.

“MHEC understands the need for making the process easier,” MHEC Secretary Dr. James D. Fielder said. “Offering this option is a convenient and secure way to ensure required documents are delivered to the appropriate division within MHEC in an efficient and effective manner.”

Now, anyone can drop off MHEC documents related to Maryland postsecondary institutions, including colleges, universities, and private career schools. Individuals may also drop off transcripts, tax information, and other document pertaining to financial aid assistance conditions.

Both drop boxes are located in front of the lobby’s security desk and those submitting documents are required to complete the attached drop box submission form and place it, along with all documents, in the sealed MHEC envelope provided. Both the form and envelope can be found on top of the each drop box for easy access.

The drop boxes, located at 6 North Liberty Street and 200 West Baltimore Street, will only accept MHEC related documents, which will be delivered twice a day, Monday through Friday, to the appropriate MHEC division.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS