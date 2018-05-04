Lt. Governor, County Executive, and Mayor to participate in Inaugural Annapolis Sailor’s Triathlon

On Tuesday, May 8, at 10:30 a.m., Mayor Gavin Buckley and the City of Annapolis will announce the inaugural Annapolis Sailor’s Triathlon, which will take place on Saturday, July 28. The event, which will be coordinated in partnership with the United States Naval Academy and the Naval Academy Athletic Association, begins at City Dock’s Susan Campbell Park and will travel along city streets, through the U.S. Naval Academy, Naval Station Annapolis, and the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Tuesday’s event will include remarks from Mayor Buckley, Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford, and County Executive Steve Schuh. Co-Event Director Craig Harrison will present an event overview. Also attending will be Co-Event Director Lisa Fontaine, the Annapolis Triathlon Club, and some of the event’s sponsors, including Katcef Brothers Inc. and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

To kick off the event’s first year, on the day of the triathlon (July 28), Mayor Buckley will team up with Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford and County Executive Steve Schuh and will complete the course as a relay team. County Executive Schuh will complete the first leg of the triathlon – a 500-meter swim in Spa Creek beginning and ending at Susan Campbell Park. Lt. Governor Rutherford then will ride the 12-mile bike course to Greenbury Point, ending at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mayor Buckley will complete the final leg – a 3.8-mile run beginning and ending at the stadium that travels along city streets and through the Naval Academy, entering through Gate 1 and exiting through Gate 8.

Participation is limited to 500 individuals or team registrations and the registration fee is $150 for individuals and $200 for a team. Information about the Annapolis Sailor’s Triathlon can be found at www.sailorstriathlon.com or by emailing [email protected].

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Annapolis Department of Recreation & Parks and the American Cancer Society.

Related

Category: Events, Just For Fun, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports