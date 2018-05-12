Lots of great ideas at the Summit School Online Auction

The Summit’s School’s annual online auction is open and with 135 items generously donated by friends and local businesses, there’s something for everyone!

Think about picking up items for Father’s Day or Graduation or maybe even something special for yourself. Shop without ever leaving home. Best of all, 100% of the proceeds benefit The Summit School.

The online auction is available for viewing and bidding – at www.thesummitschool.org. Bidding continues through Thursday, May 24, 2018.

Online auction highlights include:

These items are just the tip of the iceberg. There are gift cards from your favorite restaurants: Fisherman’s Inn, Cookie’s Kitchen, The Point Crab House & Grill, Bayside Bull, Edgewater Restaurant, Boatyard Bar & Grill, Buddy’s Crabs and Ribs, Panera, Rod ‘N’ Reel, Mission BBQ, World of Beer, and The Breakfast Shoppe; overnight stays at: Back Creek Inn Bed & Breakfast, Chesapeake Beach Resort & Spa, Westin Annapolis and tickets to: a National’s Game, Calvert Marine Museum and River Cruise, and William Paca House and Garden – to name a few.

Something for everyone!

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB