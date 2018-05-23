Londontowne Symphony Orchestra presents Season Finale on June 2

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra will be playing its “Season Finale” concert on Saturday, June 2, at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Severna Park, MD 21146 at 7:30 pm.

After the opening number, Intermezzo from Háry János Suite by Kodály, Natalie Spehar will be featured with the orchestra playing Cello Concerto No. 1 by Martinů. After the intermission Diane Kinsley will be featured with the orchestra on the church’s magnificent organ playing Symphony No. 1 (“Organ Symphony”) by Saint-Saëns.

Natalie Spehar has made her mark in classical, rock, and folk music, performing most recently with artists including Disturbed, Cage the Elephant, 2 Cellos, Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith, Johnny Mathis, Amanda Palmer, Jherek Bischoff, Michael Bublé and the Trans Siberian Orchestra. Natalie is a graduate of Eastman School of Music and the University of Maryland and is a current member of DC’s Great Noise Ensemble and the NYC-based piano quartet, Paperwing. Natalie is also the Principal Cellist with the LSO.

Diane Kinsley is a pianist, a vocal coach, the Assistant Organist at United States Naval Academy, and an adjunct faculty member for the Performing Arts at Anne Arundel Community College. She studied at Peabody Institute and at Johns Hopkins University. Diane traveled to Austria in 2015 with the AACC Symphony and Chorus and performed on many organs in well-known cathedrals in Vienna and Salzburg.

Anna Binneweg is the Music Director/Conductor of the Anne Arundel Community College Symphony Orchestra where she also serves as Associate Professor of Music in addition to being the Music Director/Conductor of the LSO. She holds a doctor of music degree in orchestral conducting from Northwestern University. She made her conducting debut at the Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra in the 2005 National Conducting Institute and has served as one of their cover conductors. She made her European conducting debut in Lviv, Ukraine in 2012.

The LSO is central Maryland’s community orchestra made up of local professionals, teachers, military musicians, exceptional amateurs and students. They play for the love of making high-quality music for themselves and for their listeners, and they have the development of young musicians as part of their mission.

Tickets are available at www.lso-music.org, at (410) 562-8920 or at the door. General admission tickets are $20, seniors are $15 and students are FREE.

