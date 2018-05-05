LOCAL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: The Golf Club at South River – The Food, The Fitness, and an Invitation



Periodically, we take a look at a local businesses to give you something more than a peek in the window or a glance during a drive-by. We will dig deep into the history, the people, and of course the product.

This series of episodes is focused on The Golf Club at South River. Located just minutes from downtown Annapolis in Edgewater, it is a private club like no other. Believe me when I say it is NOT your father’s golf club…not by a long shot!

This week we wrap up our series and talk about the food at the Bistro with Chef Frederic Daniel and the Fitness Center with Director of Fitness Jesse Connor. We also bring back GM John Berish and Membership Director Beth Prensky with a special invitation for you to try out the Golf Club at South River for a day, for free!

