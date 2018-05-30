Live! Hotel announces July Grand Opening Celebration

The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel today announced that reservations are now available for its new 310-room luxury Live! Hotel beginning on June 6, 2018, the six-year anniversary of the original opening of Live! Casino. Guests may book online at www.LiveCasinoHotel.com or by calling (443) 445-2929. The hotel is the first to carry The Cordish Companies’ renowned Live! brand in its name.

Live! Casino & Hotel will also host a GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION of the hotel on WEDNESDAY, JULY 11, 2018. This celebration of the opulent 310-room Live! Hotel will be complete with red carpet fanfare, celebrity appearances, spectacular entertainment, and more.

“We look forward to celebrating the world-class amenities Live! Hotel brings to our customers and the region,” said David Cordish, Chairman of The Cordish Companies. “Live! is now the finest destination in the region, with an unmatched combination of gaming, first-class hotel and spa accommodations, entertainment, dining, and retail, along with our trademark customer service. This will be a celebration to remember.”

Located at Live! Casino, the 350,000 square foot hotel features lavish guest rooms designed with modern style and chic flair, along with public spaces showcasing floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings accented with striking chandeliers, and wood and polished marble throughout. New dining and nightlife options include DAVID’S, featuring 24-hour service and an eclectic menu of culinary creations inspired by The Cordish Companies’ Chairman David Cordish’s world travels; THE LOBBY BAR AT DAVID’S, with more than 50 seats and live entertainment, will serve as the centerpiece of the lobby area; and LUCKIES, offering expertly crafted espresso, Starbucks coffee drinks, fresh-baked pastries, and a wide variety of Italian specialty gelato. A new, expanded SHOP LIVE! retail store offers exclusive Live! logo merchandise, sundries, snacks and Maryland Lottery tickets.

The LIVE! SPA will provide hotel guests, casino visitors and day guests a luxurious and welcoming escape to relax and recharge. Managed in partnership with the award-winning boutique spa management company Trilogy Spa Holdings, the facility will offer a variety of massage therapies, body polishes, and body wraps, along with advanced skincare and anti-aging treatments from Villa Floriani. In addition to five spa-level guest suites with private in-room treatment areas, couples or friends can indulge in the duo treatment suite, equipped with massage tables and a tub for two. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate a fully-equipped gym offering full-body strength and cardio training, complete with picturesque window views of the dramatic surrounding landscape. The beauty salon will offer manicures, pedicures, hair services for individuals, and a featured outdoor patio area, ideal for groups of girlfriends, bridal and private parties.

The GRAND EVENT CENTER will feature more than 20,000- square- feet of customizable event space, including a large ballroom with six breakout rooms and seating for up to 800; along with expansive pre-function space for business meetings, professional conferences, weddings, or corporate retreats. In addition, the Event Center will be home to a 1,500-seat concert venue with a built-in performance stage, featuring a regular lineup of headline entertainment to be announced.

A Phase 2 expansion project, to be completed in 2019, will double the size of the meeting and banquet space to 40,000- square- feet, and enlarge the Event Center seating capacity to 4,000 seats for concerts, special events, conventions, and meeting space for both private and County events, such as High School graduations.

