USNA Graduation 2018

On May 25 the United States Naval Academy will graduate 1042 midshipmen under a clear sky that will turn into brilliant sun with temps in the low 80s.

784 are to be commissioned as Navy Ensigns and 237 as Marine Corps 2nd Lieutenants, and 1 as officers in the US Air Force. There are 11 foreign national students graduating from Cambodia, Cameroon, Georgia, Korea, Mexico, Montenegro, Nigeria, Senegal, Taiwan and the Unites Arab Emirates.

The top graduate is Christopher Gavin Cantillo, fromSarasota, FL who was an Aerospace Engineering (with Honors) major. He will be commissioned as an Ensign in the US Navy. Second Lieutenant in the US Air Force. Cantillo is the first USNA graduate to be commissioned in the USAF.

Gregory Edward Hyer of Tenafly, NJ is the class salutatorian. He is a Physics major and will be commissioned as a Navy Ensign.

This is the 168th traditional graduation ceremony. Since 1845, approximately 85,500 midshipmen have graduated from the Naval Academy. Since 1980, nearly 5700 women including the class of 2018 have graduated from the United States Naval Academy.

President Donald Trump will address the graduates this morning at about 1020am. The President will be joined on the rostrum by Undersecretary Secretary of the Navy Tom Modley, VADM. Walter E. “Ted” Carter, Superintendent of the Naval Academy, CAPT Robb Chadwick, Commandant of midshipmen, and several other military and political officials.

The US Navy Blue Angels will perform their signature delta flyover at 10:04am

