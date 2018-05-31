Library to celebrate GLBT Book Month

Officials from the Anne Arundel County Public Library have announced a series of seven events scheduled to mark GLBT Book Month. The nationwide celebration of the authors and writings that reflect the lives and experiences of the gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender community was originally established in the early 1990s. The American Library Association (ALA) has been commemorating the occasion since 2015.

Events at county libraries include:

Rainbow Family Storytime

Celebrate LGBT Pride Month with stories and songs of diversity, love and friendship.

Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Maryland Law

Keith Merkey of the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights will present current information, basic concepts, and issues that may arise regarding sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination law in Maryland.

Thursday, June 7 at 6:30 pm

Odenton Library

For adults

Book Reading and Rainbow Family Storytime With Author Gayle Pitman

Join award-winning author Gayle Pitman as she reads from her picture book, This Day in June, and combines songs and verses to celebrate a pride parade during LGBT Book Month.

Saturday, June 23 at 10 am

Odenton Library

Book Discussion: Call Me By Your Name by Andre Aciman

The sudden and powerful attraction between a teenage boy and a summer guest at his parents’ house on the Italian Riviera has a profound and lasting influence that will mark them both for a lifetime.

Wednesday, June 27 at 7 pm

Deale Library

For adults

