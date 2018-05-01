Library opens “Discoveries” at the Annapolis Mall

Library lovers rejoice! A new branch of the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) opened today at Westfield Annapolis Mall. The mall library is one of less than twenty such facilities across the country and only the second in Maryland.

Called, Discoveries: The Library at the Mall, the location will feature new and classic books for all ages; comfortable seating; a Discovery Dock children’s area; WiFi; laptops for public use; a 3D printer and early literacy programs. Made possible through the generous support of the Anne Arundel County Public Library Foundation, the library operates Monday-Thursday from 10 am – 9 pm and on Friday and Saturday from 10 am – 5 pm.

“This new library represents a unique approach to serving the needs of our community,” said Library CEO Hampton “Skip” Auld. “Libraries are no longer simply dusty repositories for books but places for enrichment, inspiration and discovery,” he added.

The new library builds on the already strong relationship between AACPL and Westfield. The two have partnered on a variety of projects including promoting STEM education and offering free books through a collection of Little Free Libraries throughout the center.

“We are thrilled to have Anne Arundel County Library open here at Westfield Annapolis,” said Matt Barry, District General Manager, Westfield Annapolis. “This new location will provide an additional amenity to our customers,” he continued.

The 3,000 square-foot storefront in the west wing of the mall next to Crate and Barrel is expected to operate through 2019 as the new Annapolis Library is constructed at 1410 West Street. If the mall library pilot proves successful, AACPL will seek additional funding to keep the location open.

“The mall, like the library, truly provides something for everyone in the community. The Foundation is happy to support this partnership that will offer education, entertainment and inspiration for all,” said Library Foundation President Samuel Brown.

PHOTO CAPTION: FROM LEFT: Matt Barry, Westfield District Manager; Donald Roland, Library Board of Trustees; Cathy Belcher, Library Foundation Director; Senator John Castle; Sam Brown, Library Foundation President; Skip Auld, Library CEO; Yumi Hogan, First Lady of Maryland; Delegate Tony McConkey; Jane Campbell-Chambliss, library foundation director; Rachel Myers, library manager.

