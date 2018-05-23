League of Women Voters online election guide now available

The online Voters’ Guide from the League of Women Voters (LWVMD) is now available at www.vote411.org. Candidates for every office in every county in Maryland were asked to respond to questions relating to the duties of the office they are seeking and also to list their websites and social media pages. More than 1,500 candidates responded to LWVMD’s questions.

The VOTE411 website allows voters to type in their addresses and then displays the candidates who will appear on the ballot in their precinct. VOTE411 also lists LWVMD-sponsored candidate forums throughout Maryland. From VOTE411, the voter can access the Maryland State Board of Elections website to request an absentee ballot or update their voter registration information, either to change party affiliation or provide a new address.

Many local LWVs are publishing Voters’ Guides for their counties, which are available in libraries and other locations. Printable pdf files of each Voters’ Guide will be available on the website for the League of Women Voters of Maryland at www.lwvmd.org as well as local League websites.

