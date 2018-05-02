“Herrmann
Kinky Friedman at Rams Head On Stage—well, ok then

| May 2, 2018
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Comedy Jam at the Ram feat. Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock

Saturday, May 12

8pm | $20

“Swingin’ At The Sands”: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra feat. The Dave Tucker Big Band & Tony Liberto

Sunday, June 3

7pm | $34

 

Kinky Friedman

Tuesday, July 17

8pm | $30

 

Thompson Twins Tom Bailey

Tuesday, July 24

8pm | $65

 

Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Wednesday, July 25

8pm | $24.50

 

Marc Broussard (2nd Night Added!)

Wednesday, August 8

8pm | $42.50

 

Bob James

Thursday, August 30

8pm | $49.50

 

The Dirty Grass Players

  1. Kendall Street Company

Sunday, September 16

1pm | $10

*All Ages Matinee

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

 

05/01 Billy Squier & GE Smith

05/02 Madeleine Peyroux

05/03 Ryan Montbleau Band with special guest Driftwood

05/04 Peter & Brendan Mayer: The Long Story Short Tour

05/05 Cowboy Junkies

05/06 Pavlo in Concert

05/07 Patty Smyth & Scandal

05/09 Kat Edmonson w. Matt Munisteri

05/10 Ruthie & The Wranglers w. Cadillac Mule

05/11 Bernie Marsden Formerly of Whitesnake w. Only Road Band feat. Eric Scott & Carl Filipiak

05/12 Comedy Jam at the Ram feat. Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock

05/13 Shenandoah Run & Ocean Orchestra: The Americana Celtic Concert *All Ages Matinee

05/13 The Nighthawks w. Mark Wenner’s Blues Warriors

05/15 The Australian Bee Gees

05/16 Scott Kirby & The Massacoustics

05/17 The Clarks w. Scott Kurt

05/18 Rams Head Presents Michael McDonald at Maryland Hall

05/18 The Sirens of Spring Tour feat. Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz, Mama’s Black Sheep, Sweet Leda

05/19 BoDeans w. Trapper Schoepp Duo *All Ages Matinee

05/19 Mark & Maggie O’Connor

05/20 Bodeans (21+ show)

05/21 Indigenous

05/22 Naturally 7

05/23 Will Downing

05/24 Raul Malo w. Monica Rizzio

05/25 Sondre Lerche

05/26 The Capitol Steps

05/29 Taj Mahal Trio w. Jamie McLean

05/30 Big Bad VooDoo Daddy

05/31 Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Severn Bank

 

 

