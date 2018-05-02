Kinky Friedman at Rams Head On Stage—well, ok then
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Comedy Jam at the Ram feat. Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock
Saturday, May 12
8pm | $20
“Swingin’ At The Sands”: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra feat. The Dave Tucker Big Band & Tony Liberto
Sunday, June 3
7pm | $34
Kinky Friedman
Tuesday, July 17
8pm | $30
Thompson Twins Tom Bailey
Tuesday, July 24
8pm | $65
Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
Wednesday, July 25
8pm | $24.50
Marc Broussard (2nd Night Added!)
Wednesday, August 8
8pm | $42.50
Bob James
Thursday, August 30
8pm | $49.50
The Dirty Grass Players
- Kendall Street Company
Sunday, September 16
1pm | $10
*All Ages Matinee
UPCOMING SHOWS:
newly added/changes in dates are bolded below
05/01 Billy Squier & GE Smith
05/02 Madeleine Peyroux
05/03 Ryan Montbleau Band with special guest Driftwood
05/04 Peter & Brendan Mayer: The Long Story Short Tour
05/05 Cowboy Junkies
05/06 Pavlo in Concert
05/07 Patty Smyth & Scandal
05/09 Kat Edmonson w. Matt Munisteri
05/10 Ruthie & The Wranglers w. Cadillac Mule
05/11 Bernie Marsden Formerly of Whitesnake w. Only Road Band feat. Eric Scott & Carl Filipiak
05/12 Comedy Jam at the Ram feat. Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock
05/13 Shenandoah Run & Ocean Orchestra: The Americana Celtic Concert *All Ages Matinee
05/13 The Nighthawks w. Mark Wenner’s Blues Warriors
05/15 The Australian Bee Gees
05/16 Scott Kirby & The Massacoustics
05/17 The Clarks w. Scott Kurt
05/18 Rams Head Presents Michael McDonald at Maryland Hall
05/18 The Sirens of Spring Tour feat. Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz, Mama’s Black Sheep, Sweet Leda
05/19 BoDeans w. Trapper Schoepp Duo *All Ages Matinee
05/19 Mark & Maggie O’Connor
05/20 Bodeans (21+ show)
05/21 Indigenous
05/22 Naturally 7
05/23 Will Downing
05/24 Raul Malo w. Monica Rizzio
05/25 Sondre Lerche
05/26 The Capitol Steps
05/29 Taj Mahal Trio w. Jamie McLean
05/30 Big Bad VooDoo Daddy
05/31 Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB