Kevin Kamenetz, 60, dies after cardiac arrest

| May 10, 2018
Kevin Kamenetz, Democratic Candidate for Governor

Kevin Kamenetz, the Baltimore County Executive who was currently running for Governor passed away this morning after suffering from cardiac arrest. Kamenetz was 60.

Baltimore County emergency crews were called to his Owings Mills home around 2am after the County Executive complained of feeling ill.

He was transported to the University of Maryland St. Joseph’s Medical Center where doctors declared him dead.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

 

There will be a briefing later this morning at 11am with more details.

