Kevin Kamenetz, 60, dies after cardiac arrest

Kevin Kamenetz, the Baltimore County Executive who was currently running for Governor passed away this morning after suffering from cardiac arrest. Kamenetz was 60.

Baltimore County emergency crews were called to his Owings Mills home around 2am after the County Executive complained of feeling ill.

He was transported to the University of Maryland St. Joseph’s Medical Center where doctors declared him dead.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

The First Lady and I are shocked and grieved by the sudden passing of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz. Our prayers go out to his family and many loved ones this morning. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 10, 2018

The prayers of @PrinceGeorgesMD are with our neighbors in @BaltimoreCoMD & the family and friends of CE Kevin Kamenetz. Sad, shocking news. — Rushern L. Baker III (@CountyExecBaker) May 10, 2018

I am shocked and incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamentz. His passion for public service and commitment to helping people set an incredible example for all of us who… https://t.co/Mb6BrR4lKY — Steve Schuh (@ElectSteveSchuh) May 10, 2018

while advocating for all Marylanders in his pursuit to be governor. Our hearts go out to his wife Jill and their two sons, and the many who cherished his friendship, easy smile and determined spirit. — Mayor Catherine Pugh (@MayorPugh50) May 10, 2018

Thoughts and prayers for the family of County Executive Kevin Kamenetz. Make every day count. — Laura Neuman (@LauraNeumanExec) May 10, 2018

There will be a briefing later this morning at 11am with more details.

Related

Category: Breaking News, Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB